Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beth A. Bloom Obituary
Beth A. Bloom

Des Moines - Beth A. Bloom, 71, of Des Moines passed away February 14, 2019.

A visitation will be held 2 to 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 23, at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 North Ankeny Blvd, Ankeny).

Beth was born October 24, 1947. She worked as an Elementary teacher at Howe and Capitol View Schools until 2006.

She is survived by her husband, Arlen; and sons, Bart and Marty.

Complete notice online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
