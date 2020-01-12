|
|
Beth A. Miller
Runnells - Beth Arlene Miller, age 92, passed away peacefully at Taylor Hospice House in Des Moines, Iowa on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on November 5th, 1927 in Ivy, Iowa to her parents Orville and Flossie McClelland and graduated from Runnells High School. She and her sister Phyllis treasured spending time together talking, laughing, and always seemed to match outfits without planning. She married Jack Miller in 1949 and together they had four beautiful children. They loved to travel and laugh together during their 70 devoted years of marriage. She was a lifelong member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ where she cherished fellowshipping with her church family. She enjoyed nurturing her overflowing garden from starting seeds in winter to harvesting the fruits of her labor, canning hundreds of quarts of vegetables every year for her family, spending countless hours designing beautiful flower arrangements in Garden Club, managing the tree farm, going to garage sales, going on Alaskan cruises, camping, reading, cooking, sewing, listening to music, and spending time with her husband and family.
She is survived by her children Ginger (Jeff) Snook, Mark (Mely) Miller, Jill Brady, and Tod (Maria) Miller; her grandchildren Jenna Brady, Alberto Miller, Jodi Brady, Aaron Tan, Ana Miller, Emily Miller, and Charlie Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Phyllis Fleming, and her husband Jack Miller.
Loved ones, friends, and family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, January 14th from 4-7pm and the funeral on Wednesday, January 15th at 11am at Woodland Hills Church of Christ, 2484 SE 68th St. Pleasant Hill, Iowa followed with burial at Powers-Warren Cemetery in Runnells. Flowers and memorial contributions can be made in Beth's name to Woodland Hills Church of Christ.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020