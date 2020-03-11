|
Beth Carmichael
Des Moines - Beth Carmichael, 70, of Des Moines passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.
Sharilyn Beth Carmichael, daughter of Clara Elizabeth and George Herman Bright, was born on December 5, 1949 in Corydon, Iowa. She was a 1968 graduate of Lineville-Clio High School.
Beth began her career at Bankers Life in 1971 and retired from Principal Financial Group in 2014 after 30+ years of service. Beth enjoyed gardening, reading, quilting, traveling and spending time with family and friends.
Beth is survived by her children Brandi Armstrong of Des Moines and Jeremy Carmichael (Mindy) of Wrentham, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Mary Beth and Jack Armstrong, Reagan, Olivia and Harry Carmichael; and her brother Berry Bright (Jenna) of Lake Wylie South Carolina and nephew Tyler Bright.
A private family service will be held on the beach in Isle of Palms, South Carolina at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020