Beth ClaytonBondurant - Beth Diann Clayton (Miller), 73, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Beth was born on September 8, 1946 to Roy and Garnet (Peterson) Miller in Waterloo, IA.Beth was a kind, caring, gentle person. She was a Daughter, Sister (five brothers), wife, mother and friend.Beth hobbies included sewing, cooking, scrapbooking, genealogy and keeping an eye on the grandkids.Beth is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jim; her children, Aaron (Lisa) and Brian (Kathy); grandchildren: Anna (Josh), Mackenzie (Mark), Libby and Eli.