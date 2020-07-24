1/
Beth Clayton
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth Clayton

Bondurant - Beth Diann Clayton (Miller), 73, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Taylor House in Des Moines. Beth was born on September 8, 1946 to Roy and Garnet (Peterson) Miller in Waterloo, IA.

Beth was a kind, caring, gentle person. She was a Daughter, Sister (five brothers), wife, mother and friend.

Beth hobbies included sewing, cooking, scrapbooking, genealogy and keeping an eye on the grandkids.

Beth is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Jim; her children, Aaron (Lisa) and Brian (Kathy); grandchildren: Anna (Josh), Mackenzie (Mark), Libby and Eli.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
5159644674
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved