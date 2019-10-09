Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Covenant Presbyterian Church
28th and Ashworth
West Des Moines, IA
Resources
Beth Laurine Miller


1927 - 2019
Beth Laurine Miller Obituary
Beth Laurine Miller

West Des Moines - Beth Laurine Miller, 92, passed away October 8, 2019 at Taylor House. Services will be held Saturday, October 26 at 10:00 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 28th and Ashworth in West Des Moines. Family will greet friends prior to and after the service.

Beth was born August 14, 1927 in Williamsburg, IA to Ethel Nellie (Roberts) and Irwin Joseph Jones. She was an educator for District 41 in Glen Ellyn, IL for over 30-years until her retirement in 1993. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, the Elks Club of Texas, Delta Kappa Gamma of Illinois, and a volunteer at Lutheran Hospital. Beth loved teaching and music.

She is survived by her children, Racquel Graham, Kristie Miller, Lori Brown, Kerri Miller, and Julie Saladino; grandchildren, Emily (Adam) Sisko, Morgan and Jordan Saladino; new great-grandson, Kaden Sisko; in-laws, Marcus Lamoreux, Deronda Clock and Joanne Jones; her cherished nieces and nephews; and many other beloved family members. Beth was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon Elmore Miller; and her siblings, Jeanette, Josephine, Kenneth and Irwin.

Memorials may be directed to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to the family for distribution to Beth's favorite charities. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 9 to Oct. 20, 2019
