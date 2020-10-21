1/1
Bette Jane Hanson
1923 - 2020
Bette Jane Hanson

Des Moines - Bette Jane Hanson, 96, died Monday, October 19, 2020 in hospice care at Wesley Acres Retirement Community in Des Moines, Iowa where she lived for many years with her husband Bob. She was born December 24, 1923 in Milledgeville, Illinois to Paul Lester & Etha Marie (Crom) Bogott.

Following high school, Bette attended a fashion design school in Chicago where she met and married Robert Edward Hanson on June 18, 1949. She was a homemaker, raising 4 children. She held office manager positions at various Des Moines companies after the kids were grown.

Bob and Bette loved to travel after their retirement. Cruises all over the world and spending winters in Yuma, Arizona and Houston, Texas. She also had a proclivity for fashion design, color coordination, sewing, and arts & crafts.

Survivors include children Mike (Linda) Hanson, Vicki (Russ) Phelps, Jeff Hanson, Rob (Melissa) Hanson, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, sister, Joan Mathis, other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were husband, Bob Hanson in 2017, parents, Paul & Etha Bogott, and brother, Gene Bogott.

Memorials in Bette's honor may be directed to Wesley Acres Retirement Community or Wesley Life Hospice.

Bette will have a private family committal service at Iowa Veterans Cemetery, Van Meter, Iowa, where she will be entombed with her husband Bob.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
