Bettina Ray
Slater -
Bettina (Tina) Ray (Lewis) of Slater, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2019. Tina is survived by her husband Steve Ray, her son Adam Ray (Leah), her mother Christel Lewis, sister Kerstin Stults (Michael), nephews Tanner and Dalton Stults. She leaves behind many close family members and friends.
Memorial Services will be at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue in DesMoines, on Sunday, December 15th at 1:00 pm with visitation follwoing until 3:00 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019