Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettina Ray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettina Ray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettina Ray Obituary
Bettina Ray

Slater -

Bettina (Tina) Ray (Lewis) of Slater, Iowa passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2019. Tina is survived by her husband Steve Ray, her son Adam Ray (Leah), her mother Christel Lewis, sister Kerstin Stults (Michael), nephews Tanner and Dalton Stults. She leaves behind many close family members and friends.

Memorial Services will be at Iles Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue in DesMoines, on Sunday, December 15th at 1:00 pm with visitation follwoing until 3:00 pm.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -