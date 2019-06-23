|
|
Betty B. Farrell
West Des Moines - Betty B. (Buffington) Farrell, 96, passed away at home on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 24, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with a private graveside service at 10:30 a.m. at Resthaven Cemetery.
Betty was born on March 4, 1923 at home, in Colo, IA to George and Edith Buffington. She was youngest of ten children. Betty married Martin Farrell in February of 1946 and lived in Oskaloosa and West Des Moines. She was a wife, homemaker, and proud mom of six children, Cheri (Tom) Gruening, Merry (Kirk) Snyder, John (Laura) Farrell, Liz (John) Enger, Jeff (Gayle) Farrell, and Brian (Lisa) Farrell. Betty had 15 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren (with 2 more coming later this year), and numerous nieces and nephews. She lived independently up until her death, at the home she had shared with her family. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Martin, in 1996.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to .
Published in Des Moines Register on June 23, 2019