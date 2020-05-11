Services
Betty Carpenter Obituary
Betty Carpenter

Pleasant Hill -

Genevieve E. Carpenter known by her family and friends as "Betty" passed away, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Pleasant Hill. Betty was born in Spokane, Washington on March 16, 1920, but lived in the Des Moines area most of her life. She worked as a nurse and retired at 62. Betty loved living in the country and entertaining family and friends with wonderful home-cooked meals. She was a fantastic cook and an avid reader. Betty will be lovingly remembered by her two children Carol (Monte) Mathews and Keith (Roberta) Carpenter, six grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and great, great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 72 years, Clarence, a son, and grandson. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Gideon Bible Society in Betty's name.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 11 to May 17, 2020
