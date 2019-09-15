Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Betty Dahlgaard


1927 - 2019
Betty Dahlgaard Obituary
Betty Dahlgaard

Des Moines - Betty was born on June 19, 1927 in Independence, Iowa- daughter of Fred and Ethel (Bird) Hardy.

She passed away September 3, 2019 at Genesis Senior Living in Des Moines, Iowa.

Betty lived in Dubuque from 1975 to 2015.

She enjoyed traveling, volunteering and spending time with her special friend, Eugene Lehman.

The family will greet friends from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street, Des Moines, Iowa, 50315. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm also at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest at Taylorsville Cemetery in Arlington, Iowa.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 15, 2019
