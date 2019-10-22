Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
Resources
Betty Elliott Obituary
Betty Elliott

Des Moines - Betty Maxine Elliott, 96, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Lutheran Hospital. Betty loved to fish and take long walks with her husband George. She loved spending holidays and any time she could with her family. She volunteered at Lutheran Hospital for 26 years. She was preceded in death by her loving husband George of 62 years. She is survived by her three children, George Bob (Sherry) Elliott, Linda (Steve) Boggeri, and Patty Elliott (Rob). She is also survived by her brother Dale Fogelson, 15 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren. Betty was also preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Helen Fogelson, 5 brothers, 1 sister and 1 grandchild. She always let you know how much she loved her family and we loved her very much. She will be missed.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Betty will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
