Betty Erickson
Des Moines - Betty Lee Erickson, 96, died peacefully on Friday, February 8, 2019 of natural causes at Ramsey Village Assisted Living Facility in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be Saturday, February 16, at 10:00 at Soderstrum Funeral Home, 618 Lafayette, Story City, Iowa followed by an 11:00 service. Burial will be at Mount Olive Cemetery in Randall, Iowa.
Betty was born October 23, 1922 to Perry Denver Ayers and Sylvia Mildred (Ward) Ayers in Webster City, Iowa. 1973 brought Betty's family back to Des Moines where Betty continued her nursing career where it had begun-Iowa Methodist Hospital. Those left to honor Betty's memory are her children, David Erickson of Des Moines, IA, and Linda (John) Swenson of San Antonio, TX. She leaves behind grandchildren Brian Gosch of San Antonio, TX, and Nicolas and Benjamin Erickson of Des Moines, IA. Betty was close to her brother's three daughters : Tamara(Bob) Kuhn and children Mike and Tim, Denise(Mike)Olson and daughter Lisa(Eric) Weichmann and their children Michael, Ella, and Sylvia, and Anita(John) Goodrich and children Joe, Andrew, and Jeff and families. She is survived by her sister-in-law Helen Erickson, 5 nephews and 1 niece and families. Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Quentin, parents Perry and Sylvia Ayers, and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Patricia Ayers.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 13, 2019