Betty Fitzgerald
Booneville - Betty Fitzgerald went to the lord on September 13, 2019. Born on February 17, 1930 in Booneville, Iowa to Martin and Hazel Manning, Betty was one of five siblings (Walter, Helen, Janice, and Marleen). She attended a one room school house in Booneville until 7th grade and then graduated from Van Meter High School in 1947. Betty met the love of her life, Fred Fitzgerald, at a dance in Booneville and they were united in marriage on December 18, 1949. They continued dancing throughout their married life which lasted 54 years. They welcomed five children to their marriage: Gail (Mac) Van Pelt, Lu (Paul Schafer) Harkins, Lori McNair, Gregory (Kristi) Fitzgerald, and Douglas Fitzgerald.
Betty became the Booneville Postmaster following her mother's retirement and worked there until her retirement in 1993. She was a lover of all animals and especially fond of dogs, "I can't be all that bad, all babies and dogs like me." she would fondly say. A passion for sports that started as a young girl attending baseball games with her father, Betty was also an avid fan of the Royals and Hawkeyes.
Betty lived most of her life in Booneville and was nicknamed by her sister as the "Queen of Booneville". She chronicled her days growing up there in a book she wrote about her life. One of her favorite activities was having coffee with her friends and family at the Waveland Café, every day at 8 am!! Betty was an expert seamstress, a wonderful cook, loved watching sporting events, and playing games on her iPad.
Betty will be greatly missed by her children, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren and last but not least her precious dog Peanut, her constant and beloved companion. She is preceded in death by her parents, siblings, her husband Fred, and son Gregory.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 6 from 1-3 pm at the Booneville Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Published in Des Moines Register on Oct. 3, 2019