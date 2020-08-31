Betty Grace Sayre (McGlothlen) Roelofsen



Johnston - Betty Grace Sayre (McGlothlen) Roelofsen, age 96, passed away peacefully and went to be with her Lord on August 29, 2020. A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Betty was born in Glidden, Iowa on April 10, 1924 to parents Guy and Lottie Sayre. Betty was one of six children (Catherine, Richard, Robert, Mary Jane, and Patty Ann). Betty loved her family first and foremost. She was kind and compassionate and enjoyed helping others. She had a passion for life and believed in living life to its fullest. Betty loved bowling and traveled to compete in national tournaments.



Those left to cherish her memory include her loving children, Norma J. (Dave) Bappe and Nancy L. (Ron) Cherkas; her grandchildren, James (Cindy) Bappe, Robert (Gena) Bappe, Teri Lynn (Don) Thompson, David McGlothlen, Tim (Laura) Love, Megan (Mike) Bleck, Chad (Amber) McGlothlen, Shanyn (Troy) Kramersmeier, and Peter (Nancy) Cherkas; 18 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jane Rees and Patty Ann Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends.



Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Henry "Bob"; siblings, Catherine Wright, Richard Sayre, and Robert Sayre; son, David McGlothlen; and grandchild, Danny Bappe.



Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020. Funeral service will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020. Burial will take place at Ames Municipal Cemetery, Ames, Iowa after the services.



As a thank you for their loving care, memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care, 5820 Winwood Dr, Johnston, IA 50131.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store