|
|
Betty Hartley
Des Moines -
Betty Marie Hartley, 95, died peacefully with her grandson by her side on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Union Park Health Services in Des Moines. Betty was born to Joseph and Margerite (Milligan) Tollari on August 14, 1923. Funeral services will be held at Brooks South Town Chapel at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., immediately preceding the funeral service.
Betty's life was chronicled by lifelong love and devotion to her family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling aboard Amtrak across the U.S. with her husband, Ira. Betty was a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles (Auxiliary 109), serving as Madame President of the Auxiliary from 1977-1979. Betty selflessly dedicated her life to ensuring those around her were happy and taken care of. Her genuine compassion, unconditional love, and gentle nature were what made her one of a kind.
Left to remember Betty are her sisters, Jean (Pete) Leo and Linda (Paul) Anderson; brother, Joseph Tollari; sister-in-law, Linda Tollari; daughter-in-law, Cindy Hutchins (Antomori); grandsons, Joe and David Antomori; and many great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, John Antomori; her second husband, Ira Hartley, Jr.; son, John Antomori; brothers, Alex Tollari and Donald Tollari; sister, Cleo Comley; and sister-in-law, Patty Tollari.
A special thank you to Betty's medical team at Union Park Health Services and Unity Point Hospice for your continuous dedicated service in her care.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 26, 2019