Betty J. Cruz Obituary
Des Moines - Betty J. Cruz, 74, died February 7, 2020 at her home in Azria Health Park Place, Des Moines. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 13 at Iles Westover Chapel. Burial will follow at Peru Cemetery, Peru, IA.

Betty was born in Peru on May 23, 1945 to Leonard and Leta (Oglesbee) Rogers. She grew up in Iowa and lived in California where she worked as a beautician for several years. After her husband passed away, she returned to Iowa in 2008 to be near her family.

She is survived by her brother, Leonard Rogers, Jr., and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Mable Hunt, Shirley Bray and Sarah "Bee" Sherburne.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Animal Rescue League.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2020
