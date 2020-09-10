Betty J. Day
Grinnell and formerly of St. Charles - Visitation will be held for Betty, Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Kale Funeral Home in Osceola with the family greeting friends from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Interment with private family graveside services will be at St. Charles Cemetery in St. Charles, Iowa.
Betty leaves to cherish her memory; children, Dennis (Christine) Day of Grinnell, IA, Beverly (Cesar) Favila of Garland, TX and Scott (Karla) Day of St. Charles, IA, grandchildren, Brian (Aki) Day of Everett, WA, Sara (Jim) Day-Brewer of Salt Lake City, UT, Monica (Ruben) Cortez of Arlington, TX, Cesar (Cristina) Favila, II of Rockwall, TX, Jarrett Day of St. Charles, IA and Kale Day of St. Charles, IA; great-grandchildren, Emi, Sachi, Finn, Lucy, Ruben III, Callie, Cesar III, Maximus and Belle. Also surviving are her sister, Donna McKee of Altoona, IA and sister-in-law, Avis Hainline of Creston, IA
Memorials may be directed to St. Charles Parish 305 West Main Street, St. Charles, IA, 50240. Condolences may be made to the family at www.kalefuneralhome.com