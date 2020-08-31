1/1
Betty J. (Madson) Harban
Betty J. Harban (Madson)

Windsor Heights - Betty J. Madson, 94, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Private graveside services were held at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

Betty was born April 30, 1926, in Alta, Iowa, to Jim and Eva (Aldridge) Hollison. She married William Harban on June 1, 1946. After his death in 1970, she married Rene Madson on February 14, 1974. Betty was a homemaker and she loved sewing, collecting dolls, crocheting, reading, bingo, and spending time with her family.

Betty is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Dave) Morse of Windsor Heights, IA, and Carol Monahan of Urbandale, IA; four grandchildren, Kristy, David, Paula, and Angela; five great-grandchildren, Adam, Jack, Zachary, Austin, and Taylor; and her great-great-grandchild, Mayce. She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents and three brothers.

Contributions may be made to the AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 31 to Sep. 6, 2020.
