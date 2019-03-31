|
Betty J. Harker
Ames - Betty J. Harker, 95, of Ames, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Accura Healthcare of Ames.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 at Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home (1418 Fawcett Pkwy) in Nevada. A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4 at the Cambridge United Methodist Church (215 2nd Street) in Cambridge. Burial will be at a later date at Center Grove Cemetery near Cambridge.
Betty was born to Henry E. and Myrtle A. (Simpson) Offerman in Omaha, NE on August 21, 1923. She grew up in South Omaha and graduated from South High School in 1940 and attended Nebraska State Teacher's College in Peru, Nebraska.
Betty married John W. Harker on January 15, 1944, and they farmed and raised their family on the Harker farm east of Cambridge. In March of 1970 they moved to Ames, where Betty resided until her death.
Betty was employed in the Finance Department of the City of Ames for 30 years. In 1985, she was elected president of the Municipal Finance Officers of the United States and Canada.
Betty is survived by her son, John (Becky) Harker of Ames; her daughter, Vicki Harker of Ames; her four grandchildren: Erin (Mike) Halverson, Justin (Ashley) Harker, Brooke Harker and Katherine Harker; her great-grandchildren: Sydney and Delaney Halverson, Jaxon Harker and Jentry Harker; along with her two special dogs: Max and Lucy.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her son, Dan Harker; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Harker; her grandson, Matt Harker; and three half-brothers: Wrex Clawson, Gale Senn and Ross Clawson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dorcas Society of the Cambridge United Methodist Church in memory of Betty.
Rasmusson-Ryan Funeral Home in Nevada is handling arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 31, 2019