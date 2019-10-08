|
Betty J. Rash
Des Moines - Betty Joanne Rash, 88, died Sunday, October 6 at Fountain West Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 10 at Grandview Park Funeral Home, ending with the Rosary at 7 pm.
A complete obituary can be found at www.ilescares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019