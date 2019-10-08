Services
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Betty J. Rash


1930 - 2019
Betty J. Rash

Des Moines - Betty Joanne Rash, 88, died Sunday, October 6 at Fountain West Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am, Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Glendale Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Thursday, October 10 at Grandview Park Funeral Home, ending with the Rosary at 7 pm.

A complete obituary can be found at www.ilescares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
