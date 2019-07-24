|
Betty Jean Daly
Des Moines - Betty Jean Daly, 92, passed away at Fountain West Nursing Center on Monday, July 22, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street followed by burial at Glendale Cemetery. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Betty was born February 4, 1927 in Rochester, Minnesota. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines. Following her graduation, she worked at the Fort Des Moines in supporting of WWII War efforts. Following the war, she was employed by the Utica Company and then by Wallace Homestead Company. While working at Wallace Homestead she met and married Owen T. Daly on February 7, 1947.
She was preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Owen in 2005. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Gertrude Thompson; and her siblings, Irene Thompson Smith, Glen Thompson and Joseph Thompson.
Betty is survived by her three children, Patricia Ann Daly Laurenzo (Tom); Peggy Jo Henning (Tim) and Dr. Michael J. Daly (Dr. Chrystalla Boyadjis Daly). She adored her grandchildren, William Aspengren, Shannon Daly, Tommy Laurenzo, Anthony Laurenzo, Nicole McFarland, Ryan Daly, Stephanie Daly and Zachary Daly. In addition, she is survived by her great grandchildren, Troy Mitchell Daly, Kinley Bjorholm, Kruze Bjorholm, Mackenzie McFarland, Allie McFarland, Liam Daly, Lochlyn Daly, Eliana Daly and Andreas Daly. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She adored babies and loved taking care of them. A meal was always on the table in her home for anyone who wanted one. She was a gracious hostess with a great sense of humor. Betty loved to laugh and play cards with friends. She was a devout Roman Catholic and a member of Christ the King Parish for many years. Even in her 90's. Betty (Betts) was a joy to her family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Des Moines Register from July 24 to July 25, 2019