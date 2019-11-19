Services
Hastings Funeral Home
403 North Elm
Jefferson, IA 50129
(515) 386-8181
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hastings Funeral Home (family present from 5 - 7 PM)
403 North Elm
Jefferson , IA
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Pilot Mound United Methodist Church
Betty Jean Lingren Obituary
Betty Jean Lingren

Pilot Mound - Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 22 at Pilot Mound United Methodist Church. Visitation at the church after 1 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5-7. Survived by children Steven (Chris) Lingren of Ogden; Stanley (Cheryl) Lingren of Pilot Mound; Melinda (Tom) Heater of Jefferson; and Lorna Lingren-Scott (Rob) of Pilot Mound; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Hastings Funeral Home is in charge of services for Betty. Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home for memorial designation at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
