|
|
Betty Jean Lingren
Pilot Mound - Funeral will be 10 a.m. Friday, November 22 at Pilot Mound United Methodist Church. Visitation at the church after 1 p.m. Thursday with family present from 5-7. Survived by children Steven (Chris) Lingren of Ogden; Stanley (Cheryl) Lingren of Pilot Mound; Melinda (Tom) Heater of Jefferson; and Lorna Lingren-Scott (Rob) of Pilot Mound; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Hastings Funeral Home is in charge of services for Betty. Memorials may be mailed to the funeral home for memorial designation at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019