Betty Jean O'Connor
Des Moines - Betty Jean O'Connor, 86, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2020 at Prairie Hills assisted living from complications after having COVID-19.
Betty was born April 2, 1934 to Millard and Ada (Rash) Ogburn. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. She was a business owner of Mid-Iowa Interviewing for over 20 years.
She enjoyed mall walking, Red Hat group that she started, and monthly card club. She enjoyed baking, making pottery, sewing, scrap booking, quilting and other crafts. Her legacy will live on in the hearts of everyone that ever knew her.
Betty is survived by her children, Danny O'Connor, Paula (Bruce) Meyer, and Pamela O'Connor (Bruce White); siblings, Barbara Fastnacht, Jimmy Ogburn, and Nana Smith; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul O'Connor of 59 yrs.; baby son, Michael; baby daughter, Patricia; brothers, Bobby, Wayne and Harold Ogburn.
A private family burial will occur at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Anthony Catholic Church in loving memory of Betty.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 18 to May 21, 2020