Betty Jean Wood
Ankeny, Iowa - Betty Wood, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at The Bridges of Ankeny. She was born the daughter of Vernon and Bessie Scrivner in Des Moines, Iowa.

She is lovingly survived by her son, Larry (LeAnn) Wood; nephew, Steve (Pam) Kuefner; grandchildren, Molly Quick and Stacie Metzger; great-grandchildren, Molly Quick, Liam Quick, and Jack Metzger.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wilbur Scrivner; and sister, Ruby Kuefner.

Per Betty's wishes cremation will occur and no formal services held.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to a charity of your choice in memory of Betty.

Condolences may be expressed at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 24 to Jun. 28, 2020.
