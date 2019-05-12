|
Betty Jo Wolfkill
Altoona - Betty Wolfkill, 72, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Betty was born to Mildred Scadden and Frank Whitehead in California, but spent numerous years in the Des Moines area. She was the former owner of the Lee Town Maid-Rite and most recently was a chef at Prairie Meadows for 10 years.
Betty had a love for fishing, golfing and bowling. She could always be found painting.
Betty is survived by her children, Jack Wolfkill Jr., Shelly Wolfkill, Shannon (Wolfkill) Miller and Jon Wolfkill as well as the love of her life, Noreen Johnson, who she spent the last 25 years with. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and all of the friends she considered family throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; her son, Joey Wolfkill and her brother, Ronald Whitehead.
The family would like to invite you to celebrate Betty's life at the home of her daughter, Shelly from 12:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, June 9 in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019