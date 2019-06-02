|
Betty Jo Wolfkill
Altoona - Betty Wolfkill, 72, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Betty is survived by her children, Jack Wolfkill Jr., Shelly Wolfkill, Shannon (Wolfkill) Miller and Jon Wolfkill as well as the love of her life, Noreen Johnson, who she spent the last 25 years with. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren and all of the friends she considered family throughout the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack; her son, Joey Wolfkill and her brother, Ronald Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Community State Bank.
The family would like to invite you to celebrate Betty's life at the home of her daughter, Shelly from 12:00-5:00 PM on Sunday, June 9 in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 2, 2019