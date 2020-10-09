Betty Johnson
Prairie City - Betty Lou Johnson passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 at the age of 79. She was born on January 3, 1941, to Albert Lourens Jr. and Sarah Marie (McCormick) Lourens in rural Runnells, Iowa. She graduated from Mitchellville High School in 1959. Betty attended Grandview College then transferred to Central College in Pella, Iowa. She received a BA Degree in English from Central in 1963. Betty was hired by the Cedar Rapids Community School District as an elementary teacher and taught at Cleveland and Johnson Elementary schools.
Betty married William C. (Bill) Johnson on November 28, 1964 at the Methodist Church in Mitchellville, Iowa. For the next four years due to Bill's work the family moved to several cities: Omaha, Houston, Cedar Rapids, Toronto and Plano, Texas. Settling in Plano, Betty and Bill raised their three boys, Jay, Jim and Joel. After the boys went to college Betty continued her teaching career at Canyon Creek Day School in Plano, where she taught computer classes.
Following Betty and Bill's retirement, they have split their time between their home in Plano, and their home, garden and orchard in Jasper County, Iowa. The routine being winter in Texas and most of the summer in Iowa. Betty was a supporting and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend who enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and friends but especially her seven grandchildren.
Betty is predeceased by her father and mother as well as her only sibling Robert Lee Lourens. She is survived by her husband, Bill Johnson; her three boys, their wives and children: Jay Brent Johnson and wife Cristy, sons Kyle and Nathan; James Ian Johnson and wife Juli, daughters Hannah and Sarah; Joel Albert Johnson and wife Wendy, daughters Madeleine, Miriam and Amanda.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests donations to the Church of your choice, charity of your choice
or Faith Presbyterian Hospice in memory of Betty. The Hospice website is: https://www.forefrontliving.org/donate-now/
. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at Waveland Cemetery in Prairie City. There will be an open visitation held on Sunday, October 11, 2020, from 3:00 - 5:00 pm at Coburn Funeral Home in Prairie City. The family requests that all CDC Covid-19 virus guidelines be followed.