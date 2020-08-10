Betty L. Johnson
Pleasant Hill - Betty L. Johnson, age 89, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. She was a wonderful beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Betty was born April 18, 1931 to William and Myrtle Bown. She had two brothers, Martin Bown and Billy Gillis. Betty graduated from Carlisle High School in 1949. She was a hard worker and retired from Townsend Plastics. She married her husband Robert L. Johnson on January 28, 1961, and they celebrated 59 years of marriage. Their complete and total love and devotion to one another was certainly something to be admired.
Betty was a lovely kind soul who will be dearly missed by her family. She was a member of Rising Sun Church of Christ for over 50 years, and more recently a member of Woodland Hills Church of Christ.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, William Bown; mother, Myrtle Bown; brother, Billy Gillis; and infant son, Steven Clark.
Betty is survived by her husband of 59 years, Robert L. Johnson; brother, Martin (Lorraine) Bown; son, William (Terri) Carman; daughter, Kelly Howard; granddaughter, Amanda (Chad) Ballard; grandson, Ryan Carman; and six great-grandchildren.
Heaven gained a wonderful angel with Betty. Her funeral service will be held at Woodland Hills Church of Christ, 2484 SE 68th St, Pleasant Hill, IA 50327 at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Burial will follow at Powers Warren Cemetery. Family requests all guests wear masks.
Flowers are welcome, but contributions may also be made to Woodland Hills Church of Christ.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.