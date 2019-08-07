Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Jefferson, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Larson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Larson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Larson Obituary
Betty Larson

Jefferson - Funeral services for Betty Larson, 89, of Jefferson will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson, with interment at Franklin Township Cemetery, Greene County, IA. Visitation with the family present to greet friends is from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, August 9 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Memorials are suggested to Genesis or Greene County Medical Center.

Betty is survived by four children: daughter Lin (John) Pole, of Birchwood, WI; daughter Laine (Tom) Custer, son Lindsey (Debra) Larson, and son Loel (Sandy)Larson, all of Jefferson, IA; sister, Bea Freeman of Jefferson, IA; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. www.sliningerschroeder.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.