Betty Larson
Jefferson - Funeral services for Betty Larson, 89, of Jefferson will be 10:00 am Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson, with interment at Franklin Township Cemetery, Greene County, IA. Visitation with the family present to greet friends is from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, August 9 at Slininger-Schroeder Funeral Home in Jefferson. Memorials are suggested to Genesis or Greene County Medical Center.
Betty is survived by four children: daughter Lin (John) Pole, of Birchwood, WI; daughter Laine (Tom) Custer, son Lindsey (Debra) Larson, and son Loel (Sandy)Larson, all of Jefferson, IA; sister, Bea Freeman of Jefferson, IA; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. www.sliningerschroeder.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 7, 2019