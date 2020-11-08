Betty Leih
Indianola - Private family graveside for Betty Jean Leih, 90, who passed away November 7, 2020, will be held at a later date in the Hewitt Cemetery, Rural Warren County. Recording of the graveside service will be uploaded to the funeral home website following service.
Betty is survived by her son, Terry "Joe" (Jan) Leih; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; sons, William and David Leih; parents, William and Mary Duff.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home, family will not be present for visitation. Memorials may be given to the Medora's Ladies Aide or to Kiya Koda Humane Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.