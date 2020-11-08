1/1
Betty Leih
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Leih

Indianola - Private family graveside for Betty Jean Leih, 90, who passed away November 7, 2020, will be held at a later date in the Hewitt Cemetery, Rural Warren County. Recording of the graveside service will be uploaded to the funeral home website following service.

Betty is survived by her son, Terry "Joe" (Jan) Leih; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; sons, William and David Leih; parents, William and Mary Duff.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home, family will not be present for visitation. Memorials may be given to the Medora's Ladies Aide or to Kiya Koda Humane Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Overton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Overton Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved