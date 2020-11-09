BETTY LEIH
Indianola - Private family graveside for Betty Jean Leih, 90, who passed away November 7, 2020, will be held at a later date in the Hewitt Cemetery, Rural Warren County. Recording of the graveside service will be uploaded to the funeral home website following the service.
Betty was born during the Great Depression and as a baby was adopted by William and Mary Duff. She grew up on a farm near Spring Hill, Iowa where she did chores, cared for livestock, and developed a strong work ethic and love for animals. Betty graduated from high school in 1947 and was class valedictorian.
As a teenager, Betty worked for General George Olmstead and Harlan Miller as a nanny. In later years she worked for Look magazine, where she worked in the photography department and played on their basketball team. She also worked for Devan Direct Marketing for many years as a supervisor.
In 1948, Betty married Edward Leih. They had three boys - Bill, David and Joe. In 1959, Betty and Ed bought a farm near Medora, Iowa where she took on the role of farm wife. Betty and Ed worked tirelessly to provide for their family.
Betty was a member of Medora Methodist Church where she liked to play Bunco with other members of the congregation. She was a member of the New Virginia Garden Club and volunteered for the Warren County Democratic Party.
Betty's greatest loves were her family, her pets, gardening, and cooking. She is survived by her son, Terry "Joe" (Jan) Leih; grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Grismore, Mike (Jamie) Leih, Maggie (Jeff) Lewis, Bobbi (Jay) Smith, Steve (Molly) Leih, Julie (Mike) Backstrom, Angela Stoelk, Jake Leih, and Dani Leih. Her grandchildren remember a door that was always open, incredible home cooked meals from their grandma, and visiting thrift stores and garage sales on the hunt for a good deal. Betty was also the proud great-grandparent of 13 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward; sons, William and David Leih; parents, William and Mary Duff.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Overton Funeral Home, family will not be present for visitation. Memorials may be given to the Medora's Ladies Aide or to Kiya Koda Humane Society. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
