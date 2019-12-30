Services
Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel
1823 N. John Wayne Drive
Winterset, IA 50273
(515) 462-4080
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lincoln-Fish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Lincoln-Fish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Lincoln-Fish Obituary
Betty Lincoln-Fish

Winterset - Betty Jean Bishop Lincoln-Fish, 92, passed away on December 29, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel, 1823 N. John Wayne Drive, Winterset, Iowa. Funeral service will follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Union Chapel Cemetery in Madison County, Iowa.

Betty is survived by her son, Bob (Tammy) Lincoln; daughter, Becky (Wade) Porter; brother, Paul Bishop; 13 grandkids; 33 great grandkids with 1 more on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by her father, Paul Bishop; mother, Esta Morris Bishop; husband Robert Lincoln; daughters Barbra Ann Lincoln and Rhonda Sanders; sister, Beverly Sanderson; and her late husband, Lyle Fish.

Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -