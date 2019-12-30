|
Betty Lincoln-Fish
Winterset - Betty Jean Bishop Lincoln-Fish, 92, passed away on December 29, 2019 at the Madison County Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home - Winterset Chapel, 1823 N. John Wayne Drive, Winterset, Iowa. Funeral service will follow beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Union Chapel Cemetery in Madison County, Iowa.
Betty is survived by her son, Bob (Tammy) Lincoln; daughter, Becky (Wade) Porter; brother, Paul Bishop; 13 grandkids; 33 great grandkids with 1 more on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her father, Paul Bishop; mother, Esta Morris Bishop; husband Robert Lincoln; daughters Barbra Ann Lincoln and Rhonda Sanders; sister, Beverly Sanderson; and her late husband, Lyle Fish.
Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019