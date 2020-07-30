1/1
Betty Lou Cady
1930 - 2020
Betty Lou Cady

Des Moines, Iowa - Betty Lou Cady, 89, Des Moines, Iowa, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born September 29, 1930 in Grinnell, Iowa to Harold and Roberta (Gooch) Bradley she was a graduate of North High in Des Moines.

Betty Lou Bradley married John (Tom) Cady on June 10, 1951 at First United Methodist in Des Moines. After raising their 4 daughters, she reentered the work force for GNC. Her life revolved around family with interests in Bridge Clubs, ceramics, and Christmas with trees up year around. She volunteered at church and was involved in TTT.

Survivors include husband Tom Cady, daughters Cory Lucas, Jill Cady, Lisa Fazio, and Dawn John (and husband John). There are 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 12 nieces and nephews, and a sister Janet Albright. Preceding her in death were parents Harold & Roberta Bradley, and brother Robert Bradley.

A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Des Moines.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
A memorial gathering will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Des Moines.
