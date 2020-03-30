|
Betty Lou (Parr) Crawford
Mitchellville - Betty Lou (Parr) Crawford, of Mitchellville, Iowa, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Betty was born in Denver, CO, on May 14, 1928, the daughter of Frank and Pearl (Pelham) Parr.
Betty graduated from North High School in 1946, then went on to earn her license as a beautician from the Iowa School of Beauty. While attending beauty school she met the love of her life and three short months later on July 2, 1949, she was united in marriage to Leslie "Les" Crawford.
She was married to Les for 53 wonderful years until his passing in March 2003. Together they had seven children and watched their family grow as each of them had children of their own.
Betty was actively involved with 4-H, Rainbow Girls, Eastern Star, White Shrine and her church. Her religion and devotion to God were very important to her and led her to support a variety of organizations and Christian charities throughout her lifetime.
Betty was a quilter, a novice winemaker, gardener and avid reader of Christian and US history. She was also known for her love of orchids and she had a unique gift in growing these special flowers.
She is survived by her children; Steven (Renea) Crawford, David (Deborah) Crawford, Cynthia Barry, Linda (Steven) Adams, Julie Moore, Angela (Michael) Trier, daughter in-law Brenda Jutting-Crawford, 20 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Les, son Bryan, son in-law Jeffrey Moore, brothers Ben, Jack and sister Darlene Parr and grandson Matthew.
Visitation will be held from 12:30 - 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines, with a private family graveside service at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020