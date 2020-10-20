Betty Lou Mitchell
West Des Moines - Betty Lou Mitchell, born on December 3, 1929, brought great happiness to those who knew her. After living a long, healthy, and busy life, Betty suffered a stroke in June at the age of ninety. She strove valiantly to regain her strength and was able to have several months of happy experiences with Bob and her family, but was never able to fully recover. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, October 19, 2020, just four days after she and her loving husband, Bob had celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Betty was the only child of Mildred and Jay Robinson of Des Moines. She met Bob Mitchell on a blind date after graduating from North High School in 1947. The couple married in 1950. Betty worked as a stenographer at Equitable Life until she and Bob began their family. A loving and devoted mother, Betty stayed at home while Karen, Nancy, and Dick were growing up. Once the kids graduated from high school, she began working as a receptionist at Bob's food brokerage company, REMCO. Both Betty and Bob worked until 1992 when they retired at the age of 63.
Retirement years were happy ones. The couple enjoyed walking at the mall, going out to eat with friends, and playing cards. They shared special times with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many winter months were happily spent in Arizona or Florida with family and friends.
Betty will be greatly missed by her many friends and family; her husband, Bob; their three children, Karen (Rod) Beeler of Truro, Nancy (Mark) Wackerbarth of Urbandale, and Dick (Lori) Mitchell of Urbandale; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Sincere gratitude to the MercyOne Hospice team for their loving care of Betty and their support of all the family members throughout the last month as Betty's health declined. Their service enabled the family to achieve Betty and Bob's goal of staying at home until the end of her life.
Memorial contributions in honor of Betty Mitchell may be made to MercyOne Hospice House, 5820 Winwood Drive, Johnston, IA 50131 or at www.mercyone.org/desmoinesfoundation/give/give-now
.
Due to the health risks of COVID-19, private services were held and Betty was buried beside her much-loved parents at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines. Condolences can be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
.