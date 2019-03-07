|
Betty Lou Schwarzkopf
Adel - Betty Lou (Soll) Schwarzkopf, 90, of Adel, Iowa, died at the Dallas County Hospital on March 5, 2019, six days shy of her 91st birthday. Betty was born on March 11, 1928 in LaPorte City, Iowa in Black Hawk County. Betty is survived by her six children including Chuck (Cathy) Schwarzkopf, Jan (Jay) Pattee, Jim (Renee) Schwarzkopf, Jeff (Patty) Schwarzkopf, Cheryl (Ken) Mikuls, and Craig (Heather) Schwarzkopf. Betty is survived by 17 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her two brothers Dr. Donald Soll and Dr. Robert Soll.
Preceding her in death were her husband of 65 years, Philip "Chick" Schwarzkopf, her parents, Walter and Blanche (Johnson) Soll and infant grandson, Grant Michael Pattee.
As a young woman, Betty graduated from Wartburg College with a degree in teaching. She taught 5th grade for three years in Lake View, Iowa where her heart was stolen by a young baseball player named Chick. After marriage, they moved to Rantoul, Illinois where Chick served in the Air Force. With two children in tow, Betty and Chick put down roots in Adel, Iowa where they began their career as variety store owners and community members. The couple operated several Ben Franklin stores throughout a 50-year career, starting with the flagship store in Adel.
Betty was heavily involved in the community with her six children as a Camp Fire and Cub Scout leader for many years. Betty's home was a revolving door of her children's classmates, friends, acquaintances, and a multitude of foreign-exchange students from a variety of countries. These included "adopted" sons Abe Camacho and Juan Pozo from Bolivia.
After suffering a brain aneurysm in 2013 while playing bridge with her good friends, Betty recovered miraculously and continued to create great memories in the last years of her life. In recent years, Betty's favorite advice to her grandchildren was, "When you're 90 years old, you get to eat dessert first." Betty lived her life fully and never missed a chance for a party with friends and family.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at St. John's Catholic Church, 24043 302nd Place, Adel, Iowa 50003, with burial following at Oakdale Cemetery in Adel. The family will greet friends at St. John's on Friday evening, March 8,from 3 to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be addressed to the Adel Public Library, 303 S. 10th Street, Adel, Iowa 50003. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 7, 2019