Betty Mae Lawler
Bartlesville, OK - Betty Mae Lawler was born July 20, 1924, to Grace and Commodore King. She passed away peacefully at her assisted living apartment, Brookdale South in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on January 31, 2020 at the age of 95.
Preceding her in death were her parents, 3 brothers, 1 sister, and her beloved husband, Harold Lawler.
Betty is survived by her only child, a daughter, Lynda (Mike) Cowman of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
Betty graduated from East High School in 1942 and married her high school sweetheart, Harold Lawler on July 25, 1942. They shared 67 wonderful years together until his passing in 2009.
Betty and Harold loved to travel, especially with her brother and sister-in-law, Junior (deceased) and Bonnie King. Bonnie and Betty were like sisters and remained extremely close until Betty's passing.
Betty was a member of Staves Memorial United Methodist Church and the Firefighters Association's Women's Auxiliary.
Betty loved to visit her grandsons and great-grandchildren in Texas whom also survive her. Grandsons, Christopher (Sara) Cowman and children, Claire, Carter, and Cole of Frisco, Texas, and Jeffrey (Sarah) Cowman and children, Jake and Ben, and his step-children, Avery and Brenden of Arlington, Texas; as well as many nieces and nephews who adored their Aunt Betty.
Her funeral has been set for February 14, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave. in Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 a.m., with a memorial to begin at 10:30 a.m. where family and friends are welcome to share their memories of Betty. A private family interment will be held at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020