Betty Mae Lopeman
1927 - 2020
Betty Mae Lopeman

Waukee - Betty Mae Lopeman, 93, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020. She was born May 28, 1927 to Irene Kerr in Minneapolis, MN. Betty graduated from Roosevelt High School and then attended the University of Iowa where she met her future husband, Noble Lopeman. They were married on September 4, 1949.

Betty taught school for over 30 years until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, golf and bridge. In 2001, Betty became a Life Master in bridge.

She is survived her daughters, Cindy (Bob) Brandt and Deborah Soward of Tupelo, MS; her grandchildren, Jason Soward and Amanda (Brad) Gholson; and three great-grandchildren, Meredith and Camille Gholson, and Haden Soward.

Per Betty's request, there will be no services. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
