McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Betty Mains
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Betty (Gaskill) Mains


1929 - 2019
Betty (Gaskill) Mains Obituary
Betty (Gaskill) Mains

West Des Moines - Betty (Gaskill) Mains, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Fountain West in West Des Moines. A visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines at 1 p.m. with a Remembrance service starting at 2:30 p.m. A private family burial at Resthaven Cemetery will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. For full obituary, fond memories and expressions of sympathy please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com for the Mains family.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 17, 2019
