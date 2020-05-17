Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Graveside service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Rising Sun Cemetery
Betty Marie (Dunbar) Woodward


1933 - 2020
Betty Marie (Dunbar) Woodward Obituary
Betty Marie (Dunbar) Woodward

Altoona - Betty Marie (Dunbar) Woodward was born on June 8th, 1933 to Donald E. Dunbar and Della Marie (Knox) Dunbar. She passed away on May 15, 2020.

Betty attended kindergarten through eighth grade at Nebo Elementary School and completed ninth through twelfth grade at Altoona High School (class of 1952). She was a member of Rising Sun Church of Christ and the Bondurant American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty worked for Northwestern Bell from 1952 through 1958.

She married the love of her life, Ralph Lee Woodward, on November 20th, 1955. They had two sons together—Harold Lee (Lori) and Roger Allan (Kris)—and were married forty-five years. Later in life she loved interacting with others through providing food demos at various locations throughout the community. Betty enjoyed reading, taking her little dog on car rides, and watching the birds visit the feeder outside her window (cardinals were her favorite).

Betty is preceded in death by her spouse, Ralph; and her son, Harold. She is survived by her son, Roger (Kris); grandchildren, Jason Lee (Katy Dutcher), Jonathon Jay, Jessica Marie (Daniel) Auel, and Joscelyn Hope; four great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Rising Sun Cemetery at the intersection of University Avenue and NE 64th Street in Pleasant Hill.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from May 17 to May 18, 2020
