Betty McClanahan
Ankeny - Betty Colleen McClanahan, 96 of Ankeny passed away Tuesday morning, March 10 at Mill Pond Retirement Community.
Betty was born January 19, 1924, near Altoona to Ezra and Minnie (Hersbergen) Plummer.
She graduated from Altoona High School in 1941 and married Willard McClanahan on Oct 7, 1944 at the Altoona Christian Church. She worked alongside her husband on the family farm near Bondurant and was a member of the Bondurant Christian Church where she taught classes for many years. She was an avid reader, at one time owned a bookstore and in her later years delved deeper into spiritual aspects. Betty and Willard retired to Ankeny in 1986 and he passed away April 1, 2015.
Survivors include 3 daughters, Bonnie (Tom) Hosler of Huntington, IN, Nancy Miller of Ankeny and Sarah (Nick) Valenti of Boerne, TX; six grandchildren, Vicki (Brian) Baker, Dan (Stacey) Hosler, Jill (Scott) La Mar, Elizabeth Valenti, Nicholas Valenti and Tommy (Mary) Valenti and seven great-grandchildren.
There will be no services. Memorials may be made to the Bondurant Christian Church in care of the Ankeny Funeral Home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020