Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Van Meter, IA
View Map
Betty McGinley Obituary
Betty McGinley

Des Moines - Betty McGinley, 78, passed away at her home on March 14, 2019.

Betty was born March 18, 1940 in Des Moines to Hilga and Helen Payton. She worked for EFCO Steel Manufacturing for 9 ½ years and Mercury Plastics for 12 years. Betty fostered and loved over 20 children throughout the years. She loved the outdoors, nature and wildlife. Betty enjoyed riding on the bike trails with her husband, Roger. She was a master quilter and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Roger; five wonderful children, Rachel (Thomas) Hinds, Ralph (Laura) Ford, Kathy (Mark) Wiedenhoff, Alexandra (Paul) Martinsen and Keri (Ryan Cooper) McGinley; 12 incredible grandchildren; and three amazing great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Chuck Payton; and her daughter, Nathella Ford.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 19th at the funeral home. Betty will be laid to rest at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

Memorial contributions may be directed to EveryStep Hospice in loving memory of Betty.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 17, 2019
