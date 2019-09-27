|
Betty Merical Wicks
Adel - Betty Wicks, 84, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Services will be held at 11 am Saturday, September 28, at First Christian Church in Adel, where the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Cremation will follow services and private inurnment will be at Panther Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Adel.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family for a memorial to be directed later. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 27, 2019