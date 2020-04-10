Services
Overton Funeral Home
501 W Ashland Avenue
Indianola, IA 50125
515-961-5121
Service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Overton Funeral Home Facebook Live Feed
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Ogle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Ogle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Ogle Obituary
BETTY OGLE

Indianola - Betty Ruth Ogle, 98 passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020. Burial will be in the Liberty Center Cemetery, Liberty Center, IA.

Betty is survived by her children, Bonnie Borrall, Joan Morris, Sharon Crabb, Glen Ogle and Roger Ogle; 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 29 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ila Ersland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Pearl Dolph, husband, Roy Ogle; son Ron Ogle, grandsons, Russell and Chad Ogle, Joey Morris and Rodney Brown; siblings, Lenora Sayre, Mary Sydness, Maxine Kalsom, Juanita Rench, Lester, Kenneth and Don Dolph; Step-sister, Maude Pizer Dolph; step-brothers, Glen, Paul and Lloyd Pizer.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Betty's name to the Medora Ladies Aide. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -