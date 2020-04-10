|
BETTY OGLE
Indianola - Betty Ruth Ogle, 98 passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Due to Federal and State regulations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private, but you may join into our Facebook Live Feed starting at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020. Burial will be in the Liberty Center Cemetery, Liberty Center, IA.
Betty is survived by her children, Bonnie Borrall, Joan Morris, Sharon Crabb, Glen Ogle and Roger Ogle; 21 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, 29 great-great grandchildren; and sister, Ila Ersland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Pearl Dolph, husband, Roy Ogle; son Ron Ogle, grandsons, Russell and Chad Ogle, Joey Morris and Rodney Brown; siblings, Lenora Sayre, Mary Sydness, Maxine Kalsom, Juanita Rench, Lester, Kenneth and Don Dolph; Step-sister, Maude Pizer Dolph; step-brothers, Glen, Paul and Lloyd Pizer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Betty's name to the Medora Ladies Aide. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020