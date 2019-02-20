|
Betty Osborn
Brooklyn - Betty Osborn, age 87 of Brooklyn, died on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Brooklyn Community Estates.
A funeral service was held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, February 15th at the Michael J. Manatt Community Center in Brooklyn with the Rev. John Epperson officiating. A reception will follow the service at the Michael J. Manatt Community Center. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Brooklyn.
Memorials may be designated to the Betty Osborn Memorial Fund, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.smithfh.com.
Elizabeth Jane Bennett was born on May 13, 1931 in Madison Township in rural Poweshiek County, Iowa to Bernie and Anna (Iezek) Bennett. She was raised on the family farm near Chelsea and attended school in Chelsea.
Betty was united in marriage to Bill McGarry at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chelsea, Iowa and to this union was born their children, Teresa, Joseph and Kathy. The couple resided in Brooklyn and Malcom respectively and Betty was a homemaker.
Betty was united in marriage to Gene Osborn on July 11, 1975 in Brooklyn. The couple lived on the family farm northwest of Brooklyn and Betty was a homemaker and later was an interior decorator. Gene and Betty moved to Brooklyn in 2011. She was longtime member of the Brooklyn American Legion.
Betty's family always came first and she dearly loved her grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed hosting holiday meals and the annual Osborn family reunion on the family farm. She spent countless hours tending to her garden and canning. Her enjoyments were traveling, especially to California, giving Gene a hard time, visiting with friends over a cup of coffee, and going to Meskwaki Casino. She will be remembered for the love of her family and her kind and loving way.
Betty is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gene Osborn of Brooklyn; daughters, Teresa Flack and Kathy (Hank VanErsvelde) Hauersperger, both of Brooklyn; son, Michael (Patty) Osborn of Belle Plaine, Iowa; five grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Flack, Jon (Katie Ditzler) Osborn, Crystal (Roger) Belcher, John Hauersperger, and Kevin Hauersperger; twelve great grandchildren, Codie Flack, Malea (Trey) Mobley, Paris Flack, Jaelyn Flack, Billy Flack, Sophie Patterson, Sawyer Osborn, Rylee Belcher, Addie Belcher, Garrett Hauersperger, Miranda Hauersperger, and Payton Hauersperger; one great great granddaughter, Iris Mobley; and her sister, Mary (Bob Hupfeld) Van Hamme of Belle Plaine, Iowa.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill McGarry; son, Joseph McGarry; grandson, Gabe Hauersperger; brother, John Bennett; and sisters, Ruth Ehlers and Dorothy Manatt.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019