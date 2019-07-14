Services
Iles Funeral Home - Dunn's Chapel
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Betty Phyllis Collman Thompson


1924 - 2019
Betty Phyllis Collman Thompson Obituary
Betty Phyllis Collman Thompson

West Des Moines - Betty Phyllis Collman Thompson, 95, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. Graveside services were held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Betty was born March 12, 1924 in Winterset, Iowa. She was raised in Des Moines by her parents Willard and Jessie (Jones) Collman. Betty was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1942. She attended the University of Iowa where she met her future husband. On August 26, 1950, Betty married Gerald E. Thompson of Leland, Iowa at First United Methodist Church in Des Moines. The couple made their home in Toledo, Ohio until 1954 when they moved to Lincoln, Nebraska where Gerald held an appointment as Professor of Economics until his retirement in 1996. The couple relocated to West Des Moines where they lived since 1999. Their memberships include First United Methodist Church of Des Moines.

Survivors include her son, David F. Thompson of Alexandria, KY. Betty was preceded in death by her husband in 2016; and sister, Charleen M. Hedberg in 2008.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church or the University of Iowa Foundation. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019
