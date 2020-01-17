|
Betty R. Hamman
Des Moines - Betty R. Hamman, 50, passed away January 14, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Betty was born November 25, 1969 in New Mexico. She loved grilling out and cooking, spending time at Gray's Lake and being at home with her husband and best four legged friend, Sparkle. Betty was very creative and a great artist.
Betty is survived by her loving husband Mike; son, Patrick (Amanda) Hamman; granddaughters, Bella and Solaris Hamman; sisters-in-law, Pam (Craig) Cave and Sherri (Rusty) Russell; and her mother, Linda.
She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Ginger Hallway and her husband, Preston.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020