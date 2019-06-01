Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Community of Christ
4504 Ashworth Road
West Des Moines, IA
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Perry - Betty Rae Spaans was born May 8, 2019 to Joseph Spaans and Amber Bryant. Betty gained her wings on May 23, 2019.

Betty may have only been with us for a short time, but she was extremely loved by many.

Betty leaves behind her parents, her grandparents Kassandra & Gary Weaklend, Steven Spaans, and Doug & Michelle Bryant, several great-grandparents, and lots of aunts and uncles: Ashley & Ben Linscheid, Rebecca Bryant (Autumn), Peyton Bryant, Dustin Spaans & Abbigale Gordy, and Dakota & Ryian Weaklend.

Baby Betty, you may be gone from this world, but you will never be forgotten! Until we meet again, our Sweet Angel.

Services will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Community of Christ, 4504 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines. A reception will follow the service from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 1, 2019
