Betty Romick
Alleman - Betty Romick, 95, of Alleman passed away October 26, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday October 30, 2019 at The Ankeny Church of the Brethren (417 SE Grant St. Ankeny)
Visitation will be for the Family at 9:30 am at the Church. Friends visitation at 10:00 with a pastries & coffee fellowship available in the church basement. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 with a burial ceremony following the service at the Brethren Cemetery in rural Elkhart.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019