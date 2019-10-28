Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ankeny Church of The Brethren
417 S.E. Grant
Ankeny, IA
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Ankeny Church of The Brethren
417 S.E. Grant
Ankeny, IA
Betty Romick Obituary
Betty Romick

Alleman - Betty Romick, 95, of Alleman passed away October 26, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services will be Wednesday October 30, 2019 at The Ankeny Church of the Brethren (417 SE Grant St. Ankeny)

Visitation will be for the Family at 9:30 am at the Church. Friends visitation at 10:00 with a pastries & coffee fellowship available in the church basement. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 with a burial ceremony following the service at the Brethren Cemetery in rural Elkhart.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
