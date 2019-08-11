|
|
Betty Roovaart
West Des Moines - Betty Roovaart, 81, of West Des Moines died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Fountain Hills West Health Care Center in Des Moines. She was born May 23, 1938, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Marvin and Mary (Penland) Phipps. She graduated from Barnes City High School with the class of 1956. On May 27, 1956, she was united in marriage to Lyle Roovaart at the parsonage of the Christian Church in Barnes City. To this union four children were born, Marvin, Lila, Randy, and Twila. Betty stayed home to care for her family and home. She also worked on the farm along side Lyle for many years. Later, Betty and Lyle divorced. She enjoyed reading and playing games on her computer. Betty had a lifelong personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Her Faith was very important to her and she enjoyed sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ through song while singing with her church choir.
Her family includes her four children, Marvin Roovaart (Karen Rockefeller) of Iowa, Lila (Pat) Fusaro of Des Moines, Randy (Michelle) Roovaart of Windsor Heights, and Twila (John) Thompson of Montezuma; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; a sister of the heart, Arlene (Dick) Wiedmann of Keomah Village; and her longtime friend and caregiver, Patty Harden of Des Moines.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter in law, Cindy Roovaart; and a brother in law, Jack Tucker.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Jeff Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will begin at 10:00 Tuesday morning and the family will be present from that time until service time at 11 Tuesday morning. Memorials may be made to Sun Crest Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019